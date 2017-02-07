Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber PPV This Sunday

WWE announced today that Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch has been added to Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, check out the current card below:

Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

American Alpha (c) vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James