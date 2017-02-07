Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber PPV This Sunday
WWE announced today that Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch has been added to Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, check out the current card below:
Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship
John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, The Miz and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose
Tag Team Turmoil for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
American Alpha (c) vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Usos
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
Natalya vs. Nikki Bella
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James