Matt Hardy Addresses TNA Sending Legal Threats To ROH & PPV Companies

– Matt Hardy took to social media on Tuesday evening to share his take on the legal threats that TNA Impact Wrestling sent Ring Of Honor Wrestling and the cable companies that carried their recent 15th anniversary pay-per-view event last weekend.

Hardy wrote via his official Twitter page yesterday, “They sent legal threats to [Ring Of Honor] PPV carriers to intimidate them into not airing the PPV right before it started. HYPOCRITICAL.”

They sent legal threats to @ringofhonor PPV carriers to intimidate them into not airing the PPV, right before it started.. HYPOCRITICAL. https://t.co/4xC6cBNomr — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 14, 2017

He later followed up with this tweet:

“#BROKENBrilliance — Stand your ground. DELETE your fears. Fight for what is rightfully yours.”