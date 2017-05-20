Matt Hardy Calls Dutch Mantell a “Jeff Jarrett puppet”

Impact Wrestling’s Dutch Mantell had sent out a series of tweets yesterday that caught the attention Of Matt Hardy.
“Incorrect, Jeff Jarrett puppet. I know you’re a minion following his childish orders to “bash” The Hardys..Is that what u want, @EdNordholm? Now more than EVAH, I appreciate the INCREDIBLE & UNPARALLELED professionalism that @WWE treats its athletes, performers & employees with.”
Mantell retweeted the following:
@antonio_archie @npettway123 @DirtyDMantell @TrampCorpse @MmmchelleMyBell @OmegaMetalqueen @IMPACTWRESTLING @EdNordholm It's not WWE complaining. It's internet fans complaining. Last I heard, WWE was trying to work out a deal to buy the rights from Anthem.
— Troy Smith (@tjsmith3) May 19, 2017
@tjsmith3 @DirtyDMantell @antonio_archie @npettway123 @TrampCorpse @MmmchelleMyBell @OmegaMetalqueen @IMPACTWRESTLING @EdNordholm I don't see how this is any different to a movie being rebooted. The previous actors don't sue, because the characters and movie belong to
— ImpactFan (@WrasslinFan87) May 19, 2017
@tjsmith3 @DirtyDMantell @antonio_archie @npettway123 @TrampCorpse @MmmchelleMyBell @OmegaMetalqueen @IMPACTWRESTLING @EdNordholm If Walt Disney signed an artist from Hanna Barbera. They've got themselves a talented artist. Doesn't mean Fred Flinstone is in Mickey Mouse
— ImpactFan (@WrasslinFan87) May 19, 2017
Then he added:
All I can say is: Sometimes you don't always get what you want. @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett @WWE @JeremyBorash pic.twitter.com/MoMSGpwlk1
— Dr. Zeb Colter (@DirtyDMantell) May 19, 2017