Matt Hardy Calls Dutch Mantell a “Jeff Jarrett puppet”

By
Wilson
-
0

Impact Wrestling’s Dutch Mantell had sent out a series of tweets yesterday that caught the attention Of Matt Hardy.

“Incorrect, Jeff Jarrett puppet. I know you’re a minion following his childish orders to “bash” The Hardys..Is that what u want, @EdNordholm? Now more than EVAH, I appreciate the INCREDIBLE & UNPARALLELED professionalism that @WWE treats its athletes, performers & employees with.”

Mantell retweeted the following:

Then he added:

