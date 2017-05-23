Matt Hardy Claims Impact Never Paid Senor Benjamin

The Matt Hardy/Impact Wrestling saga continues to play out on Twitter. The latest is Matt Hardy saying that Senor Benjamin was promised by Impact Wrestling to be paid, but has yet to see anything from the company. Benjamin also never gave the company permission to air footage with his likeness.

Now I'm just annoyed. Which is worse than pissed, trust me. Time to squash the bug. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 22, 2017