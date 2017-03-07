Matt Hardy Has A New Message For The WWE Tag Champions

– As noted, despite recently signing with ROH, Matt Hardy continues to send out tweets teasing a potential WWE return.

Over the past several days, Matt and Karl Anderson have been going back and fourth on Twitter, check out the full exchange below with Matt’s latest tweet:

#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club’s #BucksOfYouth. We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017

<