Matt Hardy Has A New Message For The WWE Tag Champions
– As noted, despite recently signing with ROH, Matt Hardy continues to send out tweets teasing a potential WWE return.
Over the past several days, Matt and Karl Anderson have been going back and fourth on Twitter, check out the full exchange below with Matt’s latest tweet:
#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club’s #BucksOfYouth.
We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE.
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017
@MATTHARDYBRAND @LukeGallowsWWE Hello #Broken One..
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 6, 2017
Be aware, @KarlAndersonWWE & @LukeGallowsWWE… https://t.co/EWq9iUbyK8 pic.twitter.com/c0fYZ0CxYf
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 7, 2017
