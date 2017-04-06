Matt Hardy Hints at the Return of His “Broken” Characterr

Matt Hardy recently posted on Twitter using his “Broken” character, which could mean that a settlement was reached with Impact Wrestling or he could be trolling the company. Hardy removed the “Broken” name from his Twitter handle yesterday, but eventually put it back up.

It’s also worth noting that Jeff Hardy’s phrase “fade away and classify myself as obsolete” was from his 2015 PeroxWhy?Gen album. So there are parts of his Brother Nero character that were created prior to being introduced on Impact Wrestling.

Below are recent tweets from “Broken” Matt:

#BROKENBrilliance– "Instantaneous results aren't always possible.. Most worthwhile endeavors are garnered in time. Patience is paramount." — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 6, 2017

The night before the POTENT MAGIC of #Wrestlemania contained my CONDISHTION.. https://t.co/o4K0GR22Ya — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 6, 2017

What a TANTALIZING entrance. https://t.co/Ucvy5uPLhd — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 6, 2017