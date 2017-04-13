Matt Hardy Promoting Both Gimmicks On Twitter, Reveals Weekend Schedule

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– Matt Hardy continues to use both his “V1” and “Broken” gimmicks on television and online, he’s been switching his Twitter name from “#BROKEN” to “#Version1”.

Check out the weekend schedule featuring both gimmicks:

Jeff & I will be appearing at these @WWE #RAW events this weekend-

Fri-Providence, RI
Sat-Champaign, IL
Sun-Cincinnati, OH
Mon-Columbus, OH

#BrotherNero & I will be present at these #RAW events FORTHCOMING-

Fri-Providence, RI
Sat-Champaign, IL
Sun-Cincinnati, OH
Mon-Columbus, OH

