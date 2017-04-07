Matt Hardy Talks About Vince McMahon Getting Wasted and Challenging Kurt Angle

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Matt Hardy told a story that Vince McMahon was once wasted on a flight in 2002 and challenging Kurt Angle to a shoot wrestling match. Each time McMahon tried to wrestle Angle he would lose every time.

McMahon demanded the Hardys to bring Angle into a room so he can surprise tackle him. Matt Hardy asked what would be in it for him to lure Angle, Vince said his paydays would be better for live events. Matt said to Kurt, “Hey, Jeff used to wrestle in high school, would you mind showing him a few moves in this room back here? Also by the way Vince is gonna attack you, back this way.”