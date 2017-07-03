Matt Hardy Is Teasing That He’ll Be ‘Broken’ In WWE Soon

Matt Hardy is once again teasing that he’s going to be broken in WWE, as he recently posted the following image and description on his Instagram page.
Then there’s this:
A MASSIVE "Thanks" to all the Wrestling Fans that backed #HouseHardy in the latest #GreatWar.. We are days away from winning. KEEP FIGHTING!
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 2, 2017
Matt Hardy is currently involved in a legal battle with Anthem Sports — the owners of Impact Wrestling and the “Broken” Hardy gimmick — over the rights to the “Broken” gimmick. So, the aforementioned tweet was probably referring to his legal battle with Anthem.
It’s quite clear that WWE is interested in doing the “Broken” gimmick, as they’ve allowed Matt to do several minor teases since his return to the company. They’ve also embraced and acknowledged the “DELETE!” chant on television. So, they’re clearly preparing to debut the gimmick at some point.
“They’ve also embraced and acknowledged the DELETE chant on television.” I believe this is called, “making a virtue of necessity.” To say that WWE has accepted the DELETE chant, as if they had a choice, is laughable. Will they send security into the audience, to stop people doing the backhand chop? Will they tell little kids to stop buying toy drone helicopters and naming them Vanguard 1 ?