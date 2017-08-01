Matt Hardy Tells WWE Fans That ‘Broken’ is Happening

Even though GFW president Ed Nordholm recently told Sports Illustrated that no longer negotiating with Jeff and Matt Hardy over the rights to the “Broken” gimmick, Matt Hardy is continuing to tease the gimmick on WWE TV.

Furthermore, as you can see from the tweet at the top of this article, he’s not even being the least bit subtle about it. So, him, along with WWE must be confident that a deal is going to get done at some point, if it hasn’t gotten done already.