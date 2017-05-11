Matt and Reby Hardy Deny That Impact Filed For Trademark Before Them

Matt and Reby Hardy took to Twitter this week to deny the reports of Impact Wrestling filing for the “Broken” trademark before them. The US Trademark website shows the “Broken” trademark being filed by Impact Wrestling in April. The company claims it was filed back in January. Impact officials are said to be upset with the support the Hardy’s have received concerning the gimmick.

If that were true, they would've gone through the patent office long before mine did. Don't buy bullshit reports from "source" Jeff Jarrett https://t.co/nz8kwxmdvr — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 9, 2017

The days of "working" figures & statistics (aka lying) in this industry are OVAH.. Especially government documented records. https://t.co/CHCi0QTAEo — Matt Hardy #LÖSCHEN (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 9, 2017