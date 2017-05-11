Matt and Reby Hardy Deny That Impact Filed For Trademark Before Them

By
Wilson
-
0

Matt and Reby Hardy took to Twitter this week to deny the reports of Impact Wrestling filing for the “Broken” trademark before them. The US Trademark website shows the “Broken” trademark being filed by Impact Wrestling in April. The company claims it was filed back in January. Impact officials are said to be upset with the support the Hardy’s have received concerning the gimmick.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here