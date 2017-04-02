Mauro Ranallo Confirms He Won’t Be At WrestleMania 33

By
Pro Wrestling Staff
-
0

– SmackDown Live announcer Mauro Ranallo returned to social media this weekend from his hiatus with an update on his status for tonight’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

Check out the tweets below:

“While it breaks my heart that I won’t be at WrestleMania I’m extremely happy for my friend Jim Ross,” wrote Ranallo, who included a “Keep Up The Good Fight” hashtag.

“Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls;the most massive characters are seared with scars.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here