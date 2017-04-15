Mauro Ranallo is going back to work but not with WWE

Mauro Ranallo is getting back into the swing of things but it won’t be with WWE. The RIZIN Fighting Federation announced on Friday that Ranallo and Frank Shamrock would be calling the pay-per-view taking place in Yokohama, Japan on Sunday. Check FITE TV for availability.

Ranallo said, “I believe it’s destiny that I find myself back in Japan at this time and I can’t wait to call the action in front of the sport’s most knowledgeable audience. 11 matchups comprise this event and I’m really excited by the RIZIN debut of Japanese star & former UFC Flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi.”

Ranallo is still under contract with WWE but there are settlement talks ongoing after the fallout from the situation with John Layfield (JBL). Ranallo’s WWE deal expires on 8/12 and he is not expected to return to work at Smackdown Live or 205 Live. He has not publicly addressed the situation with JBL but it’s believed that he has a NDA while with WWE. If a settlement agreement is reached with WWE, then he would likely not be able to talk about the situation after his contract expires.