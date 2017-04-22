Mauro Ranallo Parts Ways With WWE

It’s official. WWE Smackdown and 205 Live commentator Mauro Ranallo is no longer with the company. He joined WWE in December 2015 and has not been part of the broadcast team since March 7.

Ranallo spoke with Newsweek and denied reports that his departure was due to the JBL bullying allegations.

“WWE and I have mutually agreed to part ways. It has nothing to do with JBL.”

Additionally, a WWE spokesperson also confirmed Ranallo’s departure from the company, but he will remain under contract until August 12.