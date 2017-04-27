Mauro Ranallo Could Return to WWE

WWE Smackdown and 205 Live commentator Mauro Ranallo agreed to part ways with WWE last week. It is being said the door is still open for him to return to the company. There have been talks with officials that he could return in the future, but discussions between both parties have not been taken to a serious level.

Dave Meltzer reports that WWE management pleaded with Ranallo to squash the JBL talk which led to his quote with Newsweek that his release had nothing to do with JBL. There’s a major news outlet that was working on a story and interviewed several current and former WWE employees but the story may not run now due to Ranallo’s statement.

The general feeling is that Ranallo made the right decision in reaching a settlement agreement with WWE. If he turned down the settlement and went public with the issue then it would’ve been worse for his mental health. It also could have a negative impact on securing future broadcasting gigs.