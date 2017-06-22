Mauro Ranallo set to make Return to WWE, NXT

By
Jordan Smith
-
1

Mauro Ranallo just announced via his Instagram that he has reached a new agreement with WWE and will now join the NXT broadcasting team.

This news comes after Mauro Ranallo initially parted ways with WWE after serving as an announcer for the better part of two years.  Mauro left with allegations of bullying from JBL.

Ranallo confirmed that he will be at the NXT tapings scheduled for tomorrow at Full Sail University.

 

 

Are you excited to see Mauro Ranallo make his WWE return?

Sound off in the comment section below.

