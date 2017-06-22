Mauro Ranallo set to make Return to WWE, NXT

Mauro Ranallo just announced via his Instagram that he has reached a new agreement with WWE and will now join the NXT broadcasting team.

This news comes after Mauro Ranallo initially parted ways with WWE after serving as an announcer for the better part of two years. Mauro left with allegations of bullying from JBL.

Ranallo confirmed that he will be at the NXT tapings scheduled for tomorrow at Full Sail University.

THE NXT CHAPTER BEGINS! WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on SmackDown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes. As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options. Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT broadcasting team. A post shared by Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Are you excited to see Mauro Ranallo make his WWE return?

Sound off in the comment section below.