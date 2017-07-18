Mauro Ranallo Undergoes Surgery (Photo)

William Baker
– WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo recently took to Twitter and noted to fans that he underwent endoscopic sinus surgery on Monday, check out the tweet and photos below:

I really appreciate the messages of support. A few days of rest and I’ll be ready to go! 👊🙏 #endoscopicsinussurgery

