Mauro Ranallo Undergoes Surgery (Photo)

– WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo recently took to Twitter and noted to fans that he underwent endoscopic sinus surgery on Monday, check out the tweet and photos below:
I really appreciate the messages of support. A few days of rest and I’ll be ready to go! 👊🙏 #endoscopicsinussurgery
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) July 17, 2017
You should see the OTHER guy! #endoscopicsinussurgery pic.twitter.com/uI7VB55b6F
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) July 17, 2017