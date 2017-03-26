Mensa Match Reviews #12

Finishing off WCW Fall Brawl 93, doing some Lucha Underground, Chickfight & CZW today…

War Games: Sting, British Bulldog, Dustin Rhodes & The Shockmaster Vs Vader, Sid & Harlem Heat (WCW: Fall Brawl 1993)- Shockmaster was better known as being Tugboat/Typhoon in WWE, while Harlem Heat was green as grass here. I still maintain Cactus should’ve had Shockmaster’s spot because A. no one wants to see Tugboat main-eventing a PPV & B. Jack/Vader was the hottest feud they had at the time. Crowd could not care less about this match except for brief moments when Sting & Davey Boy entered the fray and even then they just died after the initial pop. I can’t say I blame them as this was super lame lineup and everyone just goes through the motions in the ring. Usually War Games is at least interesting, but not here and the worst part is Shockmaster wanders in last and slaps on a bear hug to get the win. They blew off their biggest gimmick match with a transition hold that lazy big guys use essentially. You don’t need to see this. **

Death Match: Mil Muertes Vs King Cuerno (Lucha Underground: Ultima Lucha 2)- The “death match” concept here is just a no DQ match. I wanted to watch this because I thought their first match was better than it had any right to be and these two seem to have good chemistry together. This is the best I’ve seen Cuerno look in Lucha Underground for sure. The unsung heroes of this match was the camera/editing crew as even though they brawl through the crowd you can always see what’s going on, which I can appreciate it. I always hate when they do these all of the arena brawls and you can’t see what’s going on because the camera crew is out of position. If you’re looking for some crazy ultraviolent match, you won’t get it here, but this was a fun brawl. ***1/4

Cheerleader Melissa Vs Mschif (Chickfight ?)- Sorry, not entirely sure what Chickfight show this was from. I remember these two had some superb matches in Shimmer that really turned the corner for me on women’s wrestling. This however, is not as good as those matches. I’m actually not sure what the deal was here and they brawled all over the place and kept acting like it was a Falls Count Anywhere match, which it wasn’t. Sometimes though the ref would count pins in the crowd and sometimes he wouldn’t. This was just too confusing for me. Combine all of that with a crap finish and I can’t bother recommending this. **

Reckless Youth Vs Towel Boy Vs Hurricane Kid Vs Nick Gage Vs Minoru Fujita (CZW: What About Lobo?)- The idea here was that Reckless was 0-3 against Fujita so he snuck a clause in the contract to make this a gauntlet match to stack the deck against Fujita. The odd thing about this is that it’s the blow off to their feud. You’d think they’d just use this to set up the one on one match to blow it off, but trying to apply logic to CZW booking from this time period is practically impossible. Fujita Vs Gage looked pretty good in the short time they were allotted and I wish they would’ve had a singles match at some point. This ends with Reckless stealing the win; I don’t know it was stupid, but fun. **1/2

SATs Vs Chris Devine & Brian XL (CZW: What About Lobo?)- This is yet another in their best of a million matches series. I am not kidding when I say they ran this match up in some form on every friggin show for almost a year, sometimes even twice in a night. Although some of Brian XL’s stuff looked rough, there were some nice spots here, but I just don’t care about this match up anymore, it’s just the same stuff in every match. They ran it forever and ever in CZW, and then it went to the early days of ROH and finally everyone involved more or less left the business. I don’t ever need to see these guys wrestle each other ever again. **3/4