Mensa Match Reviews #13

Got some CZW & Classic Memphis wrestling today…

The Rachies Vs VD Vs Softcore Connection (CZW: What About Lobo?)- Rachies/VD was another never ending feud from CZW around this time period. I’m not sure who booked for CZW around this time (guessing John Zandig?), but they were the single laziest booker ever as you just got the same matches over and over again. Softcore Connection is Nick Berk & Z-Barr doing an anti-hardcore gimmick. A nice thing about these multi-man matches is that it hides the flaws of a lot of the guys involved. I wouldn’t say this is worth watching, but it wasn’t bad, much better than I thought it would be, especially with Z-Barr involved. **3/4

Ruckus Vs Quiet Storm Vs Red (CZW: What About Lobo?)- Yet another match up involving SATs Vs Divine Storm because you can never have enough I guess? Ruckus looks the best out of everyone here and I think it actually hurt him when he dropped a ton of weight because it was visually more impressive when he was a chubby guy doing highspots versus being a normal looking junior. This is the type of match where the guys have to do like 3 or 4 flips before hitting anything. If you’re going to do that type of match you have to at least make it impressive looking enough to overcome having no psychology, which they didn’t do here, but on the flip side they at least hit everything. Middle of the road spotfest, nothing more, nothing less.**1/2

Johnny Kashmere & Justice Pain Vs The Briscoes (CZW: What About Lobo?)- This is for the CZW tag belts, and it was supposed to be Backseat Boyz Vs Briscoes, but Trent Acid was touring Japan so Justice Pain fills in. This is a low end ECW style match, with brawling all over the arena and table spots. Even as green as the Briscoes are here (they were still in high school) they still look just as good as Kashmere & Pain do, or just as average as Pain & Kashmere do I guess I should say. They try to set up a knee injury on Mark Briscoe to work into the match, but unlike the Steamboat/Regal match from Fall Brawl I reviewed before, they do almost nothing with it. This was just an average indy match. **

Nick Gage Vs Nick Mondo (CZW: What About Lobo?)- This was for the CZW Iron Man title, which was like their version of a hardcore title where anything goes. I’m not really sure how that is any different from the usual CZW “rules” but there you go. This was being taped for their TV show so they couldn’t get really crazy with the hardcore stuff, and these two guys need to get crazy with hardcore stuff if they’re going to have a good match. This is another low level ECW style brawl, a little better than the previous match, but not much so. This didn’t really do anything for me one way or the other. **

Cage: Jerry Lawler Vs Austin Idol (CWA 4/27/87)- This is a pretty famous match in pro-wrestling history. In addition to being a cage match, both men’s hair was on the line and if Austin Idol lost he’d refund the fans money. If you haven’t seen Jerry Lawler outside of WWE, he was an amazing babyface in Memphis. Casual fans are always really surprised when I tell them Jerry Lawler is one of, if not my all-time favorite wrestler as I grew up on Memphis wrestling, and you couldn’t watch Memphis wrestling without being a Jerry Lawler fan. As a match this isn’t anything special, but the point where Tommy Rich crawls out from under the ring to take out Lawler to cost him his hair to the whole hair shaving spectacle was something else. Fans were trying to climb the cage to get at Idol & Rich, and they needed a police escort to get from the ring to the back. I’d go *** as a match, but it’s a must see from the time when they knew how to book wrestling right.