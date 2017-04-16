Mensa Match Reviews #15

Big Show & Rikishi Vs Dudleys (WWE: Insurrection 2000)- The Dudleys got pretty good, pretty fast in the WWE, but they didn’t have anything to work with here. Rikishi was just a fat guy who danced and Show was a comedy character at this point. This was just a filler match to get to the dance party schtick after the match. *1/4

Kurt Angle Vs Chris Benoit (WWE: Insurrection 2000)- Don’t get too excited as Angle was just a rookie here and Benoit was injured with a nasty black eye going into this one. They actually work the injury into the match in a fairly smart way, but this never got anywhere past decent. They’ve had so many matches that were so much better that this is a complete waste of time to see. Although I will say it’s interesting to see in hindsight just how good Kurt got so quickly, but having a mix of freakish talent and working nightly with guys like Benoit & Jericho will do that for you I guess. **1/2

Hardcore: British Bulldog Vs Crash Holly (WWE: Insurrection 2000)- This was a one off gag as Crash Holly was the Hardcore champion when they were doing the 24×7 rule and the idea was he’d only defend against an Englishman so Bulldog made a surprise return to take the title. You’d think this’d be like a 10 second squash, and it should’ve been, but they work a 4 minute match and it’s just terrible. I can’t state enough just how bad Davey Boy got over the years due to all of the injuries, it was just sad to watch, much like this match. DUD

The Hardys Vs Edge & Christian (WWE: Insurrection 2000)- Ah for the days when the Hardys weren’t embarrassing themselves and setting the business back 20 years. These two teams had already had a bunch of great matches together at this point, but they work this match in a half-assed manner, and so this isn’t anything to write home about. If you’ve ever wondered what it looks like when 4 talented guys decide to work a match on cruise control, right here you go. This ended up being an OK match with a screw job finish so I can’t recommend anything about this. **3/4

Eddie Guerrero Vs Chris Jericho (WWE: Insurrection 2000)- Eddie was firmly in the Latino Heat phase of his career here. This is another match where not a lot of effort was put into it, and there are better ones between these two elsewhere and in great quantity. **1/2

The Rock Vs Shane McMahon Vs HHH (WWE: Insurrection 2000)- This was the standard WWE triple threat match from around this time where they had two heels in the same faction in a triple threat match against the babyface who overcomes the odds when the heels can’t get along. They did literally the same match with Austin in the Rock’s place on the previous UK PPVs from 98 & 99. Having basically seen the same match in the same type of environment, I’m not any more enthralled with it than I was the first time I saw it. The matches are always really boring until the overbooking kicks in when you’ve got a ton of run-ins & false finishes and more McMahons than you can shake a stick at. I’m going with the same *** rating I gave to the Austin versions of this match.