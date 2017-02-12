Mensa Match Reviews #7

Finishing off WWE Rebellion 99 & hittin a little ECW this week…

British Bulldog Vs X-Pac (WWE: Rebellion 1999)- Watching this you can really see how injuries took their toll on the Bulldog as he moves & wrestles like he’s a good 20 years older than he actually was. That’s not to say they didn’t have a good match here, because they did and it’s because X-Pac was on a roll in 1999, having good matches with limited opponents. His 99 run ends up getting overlooked because none of the matches were blow away MOTYC level good, but rather just quietly good. They also kept this pretty short (a regular trend in the Attitude era) which helped quite a bit. ***

Edge & Christian Vs Acolytes Vs The Hollys (WWE: Rebellion 1999)- This started out really rough with the Hollys & Acolytes hitting some ugly looking stuff. Thankfully they eliminated the Hollys early and the match improved noticeably. This was basically E&C Vs Acolytes with the Hollys only in there to make it seem like it isn’t the same match up they’d done like a 100 times before. Paul Heyman used to do a similar deal in ECW, which is probably where they got the idea from. E&C were just a few weeks away from having the tag team ladder match vs The Hardys at No Mercy which is the match that really launched all four guys’ careers. They looked pretty good here & had a solid match with the Acolytes which makes sense because like I mentioned previously this was a really worn out match up at this point. **

Cage: HHH Vs The Rock (WWE: Rebellion 1999)- This is kind of a fitting capstone to the Russo era of the WWE in a way as they book a cage match complete with ref bumps & run-ins, which pretty much renders having a cage match completely pointless since it’s supposed to prevent those things. Normally, I don’t really like that kind of stuff but it actually made the match better here as it wasn’t too interesting prior to the point of overbooking. This match was just a place holder designed to give them something to make the UK fans want to buy the show, but not screw up the booking for No Mercy which was the actual show they were looking to promote. I’d go *** on this but I’d never want to see it again, and I wouldn’t bother going out of my way for it as Rock/HHH have had much better matches elsewhere.

Lance Storm Vs Chris Candido (ECW: Hardcore TV 280)- The Storm/Candido feud was the best thing about ECW in 1998, as they were consistently the best act whether as tag partners who hated each other or wrestling each other like they were here. This was one of those weird “only in wrestling” deals as Lance Storm tries in get in Candido’s head by insinuating Tammy Sytch had relations with Shawn Michaels in WWE, which Joey Styles acts super offended over Storm’s malicious spreading of untrue rumors, but that was in fact TRUE and was confirmed by Tammy herself in her tell all book. Anyway, if you’ve seen any of the matches they had together around this time, they were all good and this is no exception. They do a goofy finish where Tammy ends up pinning Lance, but you’d get stuff like that in ECW now & again. ***1/4

Tracy Smothers Vs Tommy Rogers (ECW: Hardcore TV 280)- Both guys were veterans who could still go at this point. This was just a time filler match and these two could probably work a decent match in their sleep at this point. **