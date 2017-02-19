Mensa Match Reviews #8

Got some ECW & CZW this time around…

Singapore Caning Match: Sandman Vs Jason & Justin Credible (ECW: Hardcore TV 280)- The stip is the loser gets hit with a cane 10 times. Sandman has got to the be the goofiest wrestler ever in terms of everything he does in the ring just looks so over the top bad you can’t help but be charmed by it. Jason was never a great wrestler even by ECW standards, and he’s just here to take the fall to protect Justin. This was another step on the Justin Credible rocket push to the top as they have him lay out the Sandman afterwards ensuring their string of *1/2 matches must continue.

Towel Boy Vs Hurricane Kid (CZW: H8 Club Dead?)- Towel Boy was a kid who wiped the ring ropes off with a towel in between matches during the dying days of ECW and the crowd used to amuse themselves by chanting “whoooooooooooooooooa” when he’d wipe off the ropes. Somehow he parlayed this into a brief pro-wrestling career. Eric Gargiulo, who is seriously just one of the worst announcers ever actually has the balls to mention that CZW is the hottest indy promotion going at this point, with people breaking down the doors to try and get in. Because nothing screams “hot & upcoming promotion” like Towel Boy I guess. This is basically a backyard wrestling match as its two scrawny geeks doing horrible wrestling in the parking lot of a bar. Hurricane Kid actually takes a nasty bump as he does a dive from the ring to the outside and just splats himself all over the asphalt parking lot. Why you’d take a stupid bump like that on an opening match of an indy show where you’re wrestling TOWEL BOY I can’t quite figure out but I’ll go ¼* in honor of that bump.

The Rachies Vs VD Vs Jeff Rocker (CZW: H8 Club Dead?)- The gag is that Rocker is such an annoying loser that no one would team with him. That’s actually a pretty good gag, someone should steal that. Everyone in this match hates Rocker so they all beat up him until he leaves, which I figured they’d have him come back out and steal the pin later on but they weren’t clever enough to do that so it just turns into Rachies Vs VD. Most teams as they work together put on better and better matches, but for some reason that pairing always delivered worse matches every time out. VD looked pretty bad here and it dragged everything down. *3/4

Minoru Fujita Vs Nick Berk Vs Ruckus (CZW: H8 Club Dead?)- I’m not sure why this was a 3 way as there wasn’t any build up for this matchup. It’s about as good a match as you’d expect a match with three randomly thrown together guys is going to be, which is to say not very. They were all over the map here and the finish was embarrassing as Berk grabbed a couple chairs for no reason and then casually sauntered over and essentially let Ruckus & Fujita give him a concharito that missed by a mile. This being CZW of course that’s the finish, and they even compound it by having both Ruckus & Fujita get the pin & be co-winners which I’m pretty sure is not how this type of match is supposed to work, but then again I don’t really care either. *

SATs Vs Divine Storm & Brian XL (CZW: H8 Club Dead?)- This matchup was a fixture on a lot of early CZW shows. I’ve reviewed the show where they mixed up the pairings and everyone had a crappy match, thankfully this is the usual pairing and it was pretty good. These were considered to be pretty mind blowing spotfest at the time, but just look like a good indy match these days. They kept it moving with a lot of nice double/triple teams and hit most of what they were shooting for which is all I really ask of these types of matches. It did go too long and it started to fall apart towards the end, but still ***1/4.