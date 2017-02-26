Review: DGUSA Open the Untouchable Gate 2009
Dragon Gate USA: Open the Untouchable Gate ‘09
8.8/10
A really awesome show featuring some great talent from the Dragon Gate promotion in Japan as well as top workers like Bryan Danielson & Davey Richards putting on great matches. This was actually one of the last appearances for Bryan Danielson before he’d go onto the WWE as Daniel Bryan, and a lot of the focus of this show was him passing the torch to Davey Richards, although I wish we could’ve gotten a Danielson Vs Richards bout here because there is no way it wouldn’t be awesome. Even the hot & cold Brian Kendrick turns in a really good performance here. A pretty stacked show from top to bottom, this show is an easy win.
Match List:
Dragon Kid Vs Yoshino ***3/4
Mike Quakenbush & Jigsaw Vs Gran Akuma & Yamato **3/4
Naruki Doi Vs Bryan Danielson ****
Cima Vs Brian Kendrick ***1/2
Davey Richards Vs Shingo ****1/2
Young Bucks Vs Real Hazard ***1/2