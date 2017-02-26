Review: DGUSA Open the Untouchable Gate 2009

Dragon Gate USA: Open the Untouchable Gate ‘09

8.8/10

A really awesome show featuring some great talent from the Dragon Gate promotion in Japan as well as top workers like Bryan Danielson & Davey Richards putting on great matches. This was actually one of the last appearances for Bryan Danielson before he’d go onto the WWE as Daniel Bryan, and a lot of the focus of this show was him passing the torch to Davey Richards, although I wish we could’ve gotten a Danielson Vs Richards bout here because there is no way it wouldn’t be awesome. Even the hot & cold Brian Kendrick turns in a really good performance here. A pretty stacked show from top to bottom, this show is an easy win.

Match List:

Dragon Kid Vs Yoshino ***3/4

Mike Quakenbush & Jigsaw Vs Gran Akuma & Yamato **3/4

Naruki Doi Vs Bryan Danielson ****

Cima Vs Brian Kendrick ***1/2

Davey Richards Vs Shingo ****1/2

Young Bucks Vs Real Hazard ***1/2