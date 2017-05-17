Mick Foley Comments On Braun Strowman’s Injury, His Backstage Nature, More

– Former WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley recently commented on Braun Strowman’s injury.

SAD NEWS FOR STROWMAN

I was very sorry to hear that an elbow injury could sideline Braun Strowman for as long as six months. He may have threatened me on a weekly basis when I was GM, but when the cameras were off, he was always eager to learn as much as he possibly could. I wish him a full and speedy recovery, and I hope I get to see that Strowman/Lesnar match at a later date. What do you think the future holds in store for Strowman