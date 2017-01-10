Mick Foley Comments On The Undertaker’s Return To RAW

– RAW General Manager Mick Foley wrote the following blurb on Facebook regarding The Undertaker’s return to last night’s RAW in New Orleans.

RAW IS MAGIC!

I couldn’t help but feel emotional as The Undertaker made his way down to the ring last night. It was almost like seeing that cage inside the WWE warehouse on #HolyFoley – coming face to face with something/someone that was such a major part of shaping my past. What do you think of The Undertaker entering #RoyalRumble? I think it instantly creates a whole new level of excitement for this event.

As noted, The Undertaker announced that he will enter the upcoming 30-man Royal Rumble match.