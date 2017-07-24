Kevin Owens And Renee Young Get Heated

– Check out the following video of new WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and host Renee Young having a heated exchange on last night’s edition of Talking Smack. Yikes, most definitely some tension there, it gets ugly fast.
.@AJStylesOrg isn't @FightOwensFight's only adversary as the #USChampion and @ReneeYoungWWE get in a HEATED conversation on #TalkingSmack! pic.twitter.com/VfCLYEcVph
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017
“Looking at the camera like you’re jim from the office.” What did we do to deserve someone like KO?