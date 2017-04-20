Mick Foley Undergoes Successful Hip Surgery

Mick Foley’s hip replacement surgery was a success yesterday. He has been off WWE TV since March and there are no plans for him to return at this time.

He and his daughter tweeted out the following:

Thanks for all the well-wishes, kind words and prayers for my hip surgery. Spirits are high after a visit from Buddy the Elf in recovery! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/xHeiUZs5Th — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 20, 2017

So happy and relieved that the surgery went well!! Love you dad!! And I'm glad you enjoyed the visit 😁 https://t.co/OHpeoO6uit — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) April 20, 2017