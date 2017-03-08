Mickie James Comments On Why She Attacked Alexa Bliss (Video)

– As noted, SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will defend her championship title against “every available woman” on the SmackDown roster at WrestleMania 33 next month.

Those eligible for the match are Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James, Becky Lynch, Eva Marie and Tamina Snuka.

The Fallout video features Mickie talking to Dasha Fuentes after turning on Bliss, she originally came back to WWE to help Bliss and in return she was to receive a title shot at WrestleMania but somehow she was misled. Mickie then puts the rest of the locker room on notice, she’s back and she’s only looking out for her self.

Check out the video below: