Mika Rotunda, Sister Of Bray Wyatt And Bo Dallas, Lands A Job With WWE

Congratulations to Mike Rotunda, the sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas and daughter of former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Rotunda (aka Irwin R. Shyster). Mika has landed a job with WWE in a backstage capacity. She worked on the production end during WrestleMania 33.

Rotunda graduated from the Connecticut School of Broadcasting in 2013 and her resume includes working as a Production Assistant Intern for Tampa’s WTOG-TV and Associate Producer for Bluewater Media in Largo, FL. There’s no word on whether she is being brought in to work full-time for future work with WWE but working on the biggest show of the year is a nice start.

She had a tryout at the Performance Center in 2015 to become a ring announcer so I would not bet on her becoming an in-ring performer anytime soon.

#Wrestlemania33 What a freaking honor to be working production and carving my own path in this world! 🎬🤙🏽🌎 #Where2NextMika As my girl @beckylynchwwe always says, "What is life?!"❤ A post shared by Where2NextMika™ (@mikarotunda) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:36pm PDT