Mika Rotunda, Sister Of Bray Wyatt And Bo Dallas, Lands A Job With WWE

By
Wilson
-
0

Congratulations to Mike Rotunda, the sister of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas and daughter of former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Rotunda (aka Irwin R. Shyster). Mika has landed a job with WWE in a backstage capacity. She worked on the production end during WrestleMania 33.

Rotunda graduated from the Connecticut School of Broadcasting in 2013 and her resume includes working as a Production Assistant Intern for Tampa’s WTOG-TV and Associate Producer for Bluewater Media in Largo, FL. There’s no word on whether she is being brought in to work full-time for future work with WWE but working on the biggest show of the year is a nice start.

She had a tryout at the Performance Center in 2015 to become a ring announcer so I would not bet on her becoming an in-ring performer anytime soon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here