Mix Tag Match Now Official For WWE Extreme Rules

– Seen below, WWE officially announced that Rich Swann and Sasha Banks will challenge Noam Dar and Alicia Fox at this Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Check out the current card:

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Title – Kendo Stick on a Pole Match
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose

WWE Cruiserweight Title – Submission Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville

RAW Tag Team Title – Steel Cage Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar

