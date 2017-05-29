Mix Tag Match Now Official For WWE Extreme Rules

– Seen below, WWE officially announced that Rich Swann and Sasha Banks will challenge Noam Dar and Alicia Fox at this Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.
Check out the current card:
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns
RAW Women’s Title – Kendo Stick on a Pole Match
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
WWE Cruiserweight Title – Submission Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville
RAW Tag Team Title – Steel Cage Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys
Sasha Banks and Rich Swann vs. Alicia Fox and Noam Dar