Mixed Tag At Mania? It’s Gotta Be A Rib!

You know something, as if the number 30 entrant of the Royal Rumble and Seth Rollins getting re-injured wasn’t enough, they then go and do this to us! Here I am thinking that it was going to be a normal Thursday when all of sudden I’m reading rumors about a mixed tag match at WrestleMania featuring The Miz and Maryse vs. newly crowned 16x WWE Champion, John Cena and his girlfriend, Nikki Bella. If Stone Cold Steve Austin was announcing this match I imagine it would go a little something like this …

Stone Cold: We got ourselves a Mixed Tag Match!

Fans: WHAT!?

Stone Cold: … featuring the Total Divas, The Miz and John Cena!

Fans: WHAT!?

Stone Cold: …. at WrestleMania

Fans: WHAT!?

So WHAT exactly have us wrestling fans done to deserve such treatment? We’re good people. We’re loyal to our brand. Why must WWE play with our emotions like this? GOOD GAWD ALMIGHTY, WE HAVE FEELINGS TOO!

At this point you have got to think this is a rib. We’re talking about John Cena, the new WWE Champion, fresh off a damn near 5 Star Match vs. A.J. Styles at the Royal Rumble and The Miz, who is arguably the best pure heel in the company, who just so happens to be putting out the best work of his career, and WWE is throwing around the idea of a mixed tag match? I mean, I know they’re on Smackdown, but last time I checked Teddy Long was no longer the commissioner. Listen, I completely understand that WrestleMania is the perfect opportunity to do cross promotional work with Total Divas, but this is not how you do it. We cannot put these guys, performing at this level, in a meaningless match at the most meaningful event of the year.

But let’s not hit the panic button quite yet! We do still have two months until WrestleMania, so things could definitely change. However, if by chance the WWE Creative Team stumbles upon this blog, I’ve put together some alternatives:

For Nikki Bella and Maryse, it’s quite simple. Why not have a match? Nikki Bella is the longest reigning Divas Champion of all time and Maryse has her own history with the title when she was declared the winner of the 2010 Divas Championship Tournament. Maryse was also the last Diva to make the “butterfly belt” look presentable.

Lastly, if the WWE wants to put John Cena and The Miz on a collision course, so be it, but it needs to be one on one. They have a history dating back to WrestleMania 27 where The Miz took down Cena with the help of The Rock. Ever since that day people have been working to discredit the Miz’s victory. People claiming that although The Miz got his hand raised at the end of the night, it was actually Rock vs. Cena that was the true main event. Also, if we’re talking about real life, The Miz has literally been referred to as the hardest worker in the company … other than John Cena, of course. This stuff writes itself.

The Most Must See vs. You Can’t See Me. Book it!