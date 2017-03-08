Miz Calls John Cena “Vanilla Ice”, Rips Him For Stealing Ziggler’s Girlfriend

– As noted, The Miz joined last night’s edition of Talking Smack segment. During the promo, Miz said that Cena stole his personality and his persona when he first came to WWE.

“When John Cena first came to WWE, he stole his personality from every white kid with an identity crisis in the 90s,” Miz said. “He was a cross between Marky Mark and Vanilla Ice!” Miz also noted that Cena stole the Attitude Adjustment from Tommy Dreamer, his t-shirt design from a beer company and “his girlfriend from Dolph Ziggler.”

Miz also claimed that Cena gets a free pass from management.

Miz and Maryse are scheduled to face John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd.