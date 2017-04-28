The Miz on ESPN, Zack Ryder Injury Update

– ESPN displayed one of The Miz’s Tweets during last night’s NFL Draft when he pleaded for the Browns to take Myles Garrett of Texas A&M with the first overall pick.

– Zack Ryder posted to Twitter the latest on his recovery from the knee injury he suffered on the December 13 episode of SmackDown Live.

Today was a big day..got back in the ring for the first time since I was injured in December. #ReturnOfTheZack #ZTrueComebackStory #ANewHope pic.twitter.com/ooPZsPWRuD — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 27, 2017

I ran the ropes today…I blew up…I loved it. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) April 27, 2017