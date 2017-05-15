The Miz Hypes Tonight’s RAW, Stephanie McMahon Writes Letter To Mom

– The Miz took to twitter and posted the following hype about his IC title shot against Dean Ambrose at tonight’s RAW from Newark. As noted, the match was originally set for WWE Extreme Rules, however tonight’s match could be used to help set up a stipulation for Extreme Rules.

The joke isn't funny anymore. It's time for the homecoming. Get your tickets ready for the #ICTitleComebackTour it begins tonight #Raw @wwe pic.twitter.com/U5dRNA8B28 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) May 15, 2017

– Stephanie McMahon wrote a letter for the Good Housekeeping website on Mother’s Day to thanks her mom Linda McMahon, you check out the full letter at this link.

Thank you for always having my back, even when I know you disagreed with me.

Thank you for always telling me the truth, no matter how hard.

Thank you for teaching me that balance is never 50/50.

Thank you for being my coach for all three of your granddaughters’ births.

Thank you for showing me that women were meant to be CEO.

Thank you for being the epitome of class and grace when you made your concession speech after losing your race for Senate.

And thank you for showing me what matters most when you became the Secretary of Small Business Administration, and the first Cabinet member of the United States to ever be sworn in by her six grandchildren holding the bible your father gave you and Mima before he passed.

Thank you for loving me unconditionally, no matter how badly I screw up.

And most importantly, thank you for being my mom. You are the reason why I wanted to be a mother more than anything else in the world and I owe everything I am, to you.

Happy Mother’s Day, Momma! I love you more than you will ever know.

Love,

Your Blueberry Muffin