The Miz On Making The IC Title Relevant, Beef With Dean Ambrose

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz recently joined episode 10 of Hard Hidz Wrestling Podcast and spoke about his title reign, check out the highlights below:

On his current Intercontinental Championship title reign:

“I make this title relevant, so I have to keep this title. Now, Dean Ambrose in the ring, no doubt he’s very good at what he does. Yes, we know, we get it – you’re a big fan, but Dean Ambrose is someone to be reckoned with in the WWE ring and I know that for a fact for sure. But him as the Intercontinental Champion, his reign wasn’t as good as when I have the title and as prestigious as when I have the title because that’s what it’s all about to me because me as a kid growing up the Ultimate Warriors, the Shawn Michaels, the Bret Harts, they were all the workhorses of the WWE. They were the ones to make it prestigious and I am that guy. And as good as Dean Ambrose is, he’s not The Miz.”