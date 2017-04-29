The Miz On Maryse Helping Revitalize His Career, Who Could Jump Into Acting Next, More

– The Miz spoke with Uproxx about a wide variety of topics to help promote the release of ‘Marine 5’ – check out the highlights below:

Which of those four — let’s exclude Maryse, because I know she’s already a star. Which of those four do you think has the best chance of making that jump to acting like you have?

“Oh, I mean, they all have the ability. It’s a matter of if they want it and what they’re going to do get it. Obviously, they came to this movie well prepared, ready to go, and now it’s just finding new things.

A cool little story that I have is, one day we were driving to the set and we were all joking around, having fun in the car, and Heath was kind of being kind of quiet. And we all know that Heath Slater is not a quiet guy. And I’m like “Heath, man, what’s wrong? You’re not being Heath Slater.” He goes, “‘Cause I’m not Heath Slater. I’m Cash.” And I was like “Ah, man, that’s good.” He was so into the character that he was preparing way before we were even getting to set!

That’s the kind of mentality that you need going into one of these types of movies. You need to be on point, ready to go, and have all their lines, have their character down, and just … have all their fights down, because we don’t have the time to mess around.”

Your career got revitalized when Maryse came back, and I wanted to know, how does that help your comfort level and confidence with what you’re doing now, and did that in any way translate to having her in Marine 5 with you?

“Any time that you have a support system with you, all the time … basically, no matter what, she is literally at ringside with me. So, whenever you have your wife there, you kind of want to show off. You don’t want to be a loser in front of your wife.

So, yeah it has brought a whole new confidence to me and having her around, being able to talk to her … you know, before, she was at home and I was on the road and it takes a lot. You don’t get to be around each other, and we actually like being around each other. The main thing is: a married couple that actually enjoys being around each other. It’s shocking, isn’t it? But, we do, and she gives me a whole new revitalization because of the support that she gives. Having her in Marine 5 is just topping on the cake, you know. She earned her role, did a great job in it, and we had a lot of fun shooting the scene.”