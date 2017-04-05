Miz And Maryse Reveal How Their Honeymoon Was Almost Ruined, Needing Solo Time Apart

– The Miz and Maryse recently spoke to E! Online to help promote the current season of Total Divas, check out the highlight below:

With all that closeness, do they ever need solo time apart

“We complement each other really, really well, and I know that we’re together all the time, and this might sound kind of cliché, but that’s the truth,” Maryse admitted. “I was away from my husband for many years when I wasn’t with WWE, and that was the hardest thing. Now that I’m back, we get to travel together, go to all the different cities, different countries, perform together. Everything we do is basically together. We’re best friends. We work well together.”

Why fantasy football almost ruined their honeymoon:

“We don’t get many days off and we got married in 2014, and we finally got five days off to go to Exuma,” Maryse explained. “It’s going to be really funny to see what Mike does during my honeymoon. For anyone that loves football, you’ll be really happy. I hate football by the way.”

“I don’t think anyone understands how hard it is to get 12 people together for a Fantasy Football league and a draft,” The Miz confessed, defending himself. “It’s very important, and I had to do it on my honeymoon. Every guy will understand.”

“Well, ask any woman what it’s like to be on your honeymoon, when you’ve waited four years to do it, and the first night you get there on a private island your husband decides to do a Fantasy Football draft and he’s searching for Wi-Fi,” Maryse countered. “That’s what I had to deal with.” LOL!