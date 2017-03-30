The Miz & Maryse Will Win At WrestleMania

This is the true story of when The Miz and Maryse proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that they are the undisputed “It Couple” of the WWE. I have to admit that about a month ago I had a level of skepticism toward a “WrestleMania Mixed Tag Match”. What many believed to be nothing more than a play towards the mainstream, has now become arguably the best storyline heading into the 33rd installment of WrestleMania. Now, while any match featuring John Cena will promote interest, and that’s a fact, he’s not the reason people have found themselves invested in this Total Divas turmoil.

This entire storyline has become “Must See” because of the work The Miz and Maryse (who has been spectacular in her role) have put in since Maryse hopped the guardrail at RAW to slap Zack Ryder’s Dad across the face. That was only the beginning. Soon this “Must See” movement took on a life of its own when the The Miz decided to make Talking Smack “Must See” TV, by lashing out at Daniel Bryan’s claim that he “wrestled like a coward”. Make no mistake about it, this storyline is personal for Mike Mizanin; The guy from The Real World, the guy from Tough Enough. It’s personal to that guy. The Miz being “Must See” is no longer a catchphrase, it’s a fact. His segments are gold, his mic work is among the best in the entire business and he’s the last of a dying breed; a true heel in the modern day world of professional wrestling.

Which brings me to the title of this piece. The Miz and Maryse will win at WrestleMania. There may be shenanigans, there may be cheating involved, there might even be an appearance by Total Divas “victim” Kelly Kelly, but rest assured, the true “It Couple” will be victorious.

The Miz and Maryse will win because they have to. I do not believe that John Cena will ask Nikki Bella to marry him, which if they were to win, is required for any payoff. Additionally, The Miz is ready for a title run. A few years ago there may have been some questions (and haters) around him holding the WWE’s most prestigious title, but not anymore. He’s everything John Cena is, the only difference is he’s not the guy with the machine’s rocket strapped to his back. He’s the guy who has had to truly scratch and claw. He’s the guy who HUSTLES. He’s the guy who is LOYAL. And most importantly, for a guy who was nothing but DISRESPECTED for years, he has a ton of RESPECT for the business and the fans of the WWE.

I’ll say it loud and clear. There is nothing to gain from a John Cena/Nikki Bella victory. Let them get married on the E! Network. Let them get married in real life. Hell, let them get married in both. I wish them the best. But as far as WrestleMania is concerned, there is only one “It Couple” that truly deserves it and it deserves to be nothing short of absolutely … AWESOME!