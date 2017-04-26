The Miz Reflects On Moving To SmackDown, His Pop At WrestleMania 33, More

– WWE SmackDown Superstar The Miz recently spoke with IGN and discussed a wide variety of topics, check out the highlights below:

On being cheered on by 70 thousand people at WrestleMania 33?:

“Weird. You know, I had no idea what to do. I’ve never had that experience of people cheering me. I was like ‘I don’t even understand what’s happening right now. They’re cheering me.’ So I just decided to accept it and have fun with it and go with it. And my wife and I had such an amazing time. Not only did we get to walk the aisle together, like we always do now in WWE, not only did we get to go in the ring, but we got to wrestle in the ring together and I thought that was really really cool.”

On making the move from SmackDown to Raw:

“RAW’s the flagship show and obviously the flagship show needed the ratings. It needed the star power of Miz and Maryse. They brought over the ‘It Couple’ and now it’s the show to watch. With SmackDown Live, we made it must-see. Every week, people would tune in wondering what Miz and Maryse would do now, but now they’re doing the same exact thing with Monday Night RAW.”