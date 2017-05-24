The Miz Talks Going From MTV To WWE, Not Being Accepted, More

– WWE Superstar The Miz recently spoke to Bleacher Report about a wide variety of wrestling topics, check out the highlights below:

Using “The Miz” on MTV’s Real World:

“The Miz came in as a way to say exactly what I was feeling and not have any repercussions for it because it was a character I was playing. That character became very popular, not only with fans but with castmates.”

On how appearing on MTV’s ‘The Real World’ got him ready for pro wrestling:

“It got me comfortable in front of the cameras. Whenever I had an interview, it wasn’t a nervous situation. That was something I’d done for a long time. It showed me I could play up to the cameras. The camera was my friend.”

On joining WWE in 2006:

“I wasn’t liked. I think of WWE as a fraternity. You have the fans involved. You have the WWE Superstars involved. And you have me wanting to be a part of the fraternity and no one accepting me. …Every ounce of respect I have today, I had to earn. I guess I’m glad for it because it made me the person I am today and I like me.”