‘Mizzies’ Awards Segment Set For RAW Tonight

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be hosting the first-ever “Mizzies” on MizTV tonight.
WWE announced the following:
Who will win a “Mizzie” on Raw?
Following a successful defense of the Intercontinental Title at WWE Great Balls of Fire, The Miz is looking to hand out some hardware. The A-Lister revealed on Twitter that he will be hosting the first-ever “Mizzies” on an all-new edition of “Miz TV” tonight. Who will take home “the most prestigious award in all of sports and entertainment”?
The most prestigious award in ALL of sports and entertainment.
Tonight on #Raw, #MizTV presents … #TheMizzies! #MustSee pic.twitter.com/F4La86a9pw
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 10, 2017