Mojo Rawley Comments On WWE’s Interest In Gronk (Video)

– TMZ Sports recently caught up with Mojo Rawley and asked him about the possibly of Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski signing with WWE. As noted, Gronk helped Mojo win the fourth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 and helped recently on SmackDown Live.

On Gronk possibly coming to WWE:

“Oh man, are you kidding me? Of course we’ve explored that opportunity but Gronk’s focused on his career right now. He’s been training real hard and yeah, he’s been having a little but of fun with us the past couple of weeks but he doesn’t let that take away from his NFL career, from the Patriots, so he’s staying focused. We don’t want to rope him in too far because he’s really in the zone right now but hey, you never know what the future will hold.”