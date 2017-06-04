Mojo Rawley To Shane McMahon: ‘Don’t Need No Sleep. I Grind While They Sleep”

– As noted, Mojo Rawley was the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania last April. He continues to tweet SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon regarding his progress, check out his social media posts below:
At the @WWEPerformCtr grinding. Sun ain’t even up yet. But I am. By the way, I’m the only one in here. #CantStop #WontStop @shanemcmahon
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 1, 2017
6AM workout. 30 inch box jumps with 100lb dumbbells in hand followed by a med ball throw. Lower Body Power Day. Best workout of the week. Find a way to constantly mix up your workouts so you constantly shock your system. Do the work, keep it moving. Don’t need no rest. Don’t need no sleep. I grind while they sleep. #NoExcuses #JustResults #MojoRising #LegDay #Waiting #WWE #Smackdown #SDLive #Box #BrightAssYellowShirts @fla_hayes #MegaManHands
I know you hear me @shanemcmahonwwe.
Post workout Upper Body burn outs. Throw the @fatgripz on the handles, toss on some chains, throw some plates on top, then add the heaviest dumbbell we got for the cherry on top. Shock your system, diversify your workouts. You don’t always have to use a bar to get strong. @fla_hayes leading the charge. #cantstopwontstop #MojoRising #NoExcuses #JustResults #fatgripz #WWE #Smackdown #SDLive @zubaz #zubaz #nosleep #patriots #DoTheWork #ComeOnShane
I know you hear me @shanemcmahon. I’m waiting. pic.twitter.com/s8M30Yhxqf
— Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 2, 2017