Molly Holly Comments On WWE’s Women’s Division, Top 20 Most Popular Shows On WWE Network

– Former WWE Superstar Molly Holly recently spoke with Cult of Whatever and during the interview, she was asked about the current women’s division in WWE. She said that it’s awesome that WWE is giving them the opportunity to be a significant part of the show as anyone else and that she thinks it’s even more awesome that the girls are delivering in that position.

– Down below are the top 20 most popular shows on demand currently on the WWE Network:

#20 – Bring It to the Table: From WrestleMania 33

#19 – WrestleMania 17

#18 – WrestleMania 31

#17 – WrestleMania 32

#16 – Total Bellas: Bryan’s Breaking Point (E4)

#15 – NXT (122)

#14 – Total Divas: No Retreat (S5:E10)

#13 – Ride Along: 405 Live!

#12 – Ride Along: Philly Phrenzy

#11 – Royal Rumble 2017

#10 – WrestleMania 33 Kickoff

#9 – WWE Hall of Fame 2017

#8 – Raw Talk (1245)

#7 – WWE 24: WrestleMania Monday

#6 – NXT TakeOver: Orlando Preshow

#5 – 205 Live (19)

#4 – Talking Smack (920)

#3 – NXT TakeOver: Orlando

#2 – NXT (386)

#1 – WrestleMania 33