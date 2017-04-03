How Much Was Enzo Amore’s WrestleMania 33 Gear?, John Cena And Nikki Bella On ‘Today’ (Video)

– Check out the video below of John Cena and Nikki Bella on NBC’s “Today” show this morning to talk about getting engaged last night in the ring at WrestleMania.

– Enzo Amore noted on Twitter that he was sporting $50,000 worth of gear during his WrestleMania 33 entrance on Sunday, not including these 1 of 1 signature pair of Jordan sneakers because ‘they are priceless:’

