How Much Was Enzo Amore’s WrestleMania 33 Gear?, John Cena And Nikki Bella On ‘Today’ (Video)

– Check out the video below of John Cena and Nikki Bella on NBC’s “Today” show this morning to talk about getting engaged last night in the ring at WrestleMania.

WATCH: @JohnCena shares the sweet story of when he knew it was time to propose to Nikki Bella! #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/bCk4PG5dOE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2017

– Enzo Amore noted on Twitter that he was sporting $50,000 worth of gear during his WrestleMania 33 entrance on Sunday, not including these 1 of 1 signature pair of Jordan sneakers because ‘they are priceless:’

Wrestlemania?! Biggest runway of em all: $50,000 on my body not including 1of1 signature #AirEnzo'S courtesy of @Jumpman23 …they priceless — Enzo Amore (@WWEAaLLday21) April 2, 2017