MUGSHOT PHOTOS: Kevin Nash & His Son!

UPDATE x 2: Here are photos of Kevin Nash and his son Tristen’s mgshots:

UPDATE: Here is the full story from TMZ.com:

Wrestling superstar Kevin Nash was arrested early Christmas Eve morning — after getting into a bloody fight with his teenage son Tristen … TMZ has learned.

The 55-year-old legend — who is currently under contract with the WWE — was taken into custody in Volusia County, Florida after cops received a call about a domestic incident just after midnight.

When cops arrived to the scene … they noticed blood on Kevin’s face and arrested Nash.

Two hours later, cops received another 911 call from a person claiming 18-year-old Tristen attacked his mother. He was also arrested for battery.

Cops tell TMZ alcohol may have been a factor.

Both men were hauled to a nearby jail where they were booked and are currently being held without bond.

FYI — Nash (6’10” and 328 pounds) is one of of the biggest stars in wrestling … he’s won titles in the WWE, WCW and TNA … by using his signature move, the jackknife powerbomb.

Tristen is an aspiring singer in a band.

Just four years ago, Kevin fiercely defended Tristen when Internet trolls blasted the music he posted in YouTube. Kevin wrote, “or those that are just haters because he is my kid, f**k you and I hope you wake up with a brain tumor tomorrow.”

Story developing …

ORIGINAL: TMZ reports that Kevin Nash was arrested early this morning for getting into a bloody fight with his son Tristen. Nash is currently under contract with WWE. He was taken into custody in Volusia County, Florida after police were called about a domestic disturbance after midnight.

When police arrived, they saw blood on Nash’s face and arrested him. Two hours later, they received a call from someone claiming that Tristen (who is 18), attacked his mother. He was arrested for battery as well. Police believe alcohol was involved. Both men were booked at a local jail and are being held without bond.

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Nash’s MUGSHOT Revealed >>!!