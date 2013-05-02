MVP Profile Page to Added to WWE’s Official Website

WWE has added a profile page for former WWE Superstar MVP. The former WWE wrestler is listed as a “Superstar” and not “Alumni” on the page. MVP’s entrance video has also been added to their official YouTube channel.

After several followers on Twitter questioned the recent addition, MVP responded, “I have said before & maintain that I remain on good terms with WWE & a return at some point is always a possibility. Thank you for caring!”

MVP was granted his release from the company on December 2, 2010 and since then has worked for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

