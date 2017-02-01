Myss Fortune’s Tarot Deck: Wrestling Superstars as Major Tarot Cards

Greetings friends, foes and my darling 4tune8s!

Myss4tune has arrived and today my gaze is focused on . . . ‘other worlds’.

With the 2017 Royal Rumble already behind us – (which Roman Reigns *ruined* by the way) – and WrestleMania building nicely, I got thinking about the futures and fates of our stars and suddenly the veil started to lift and it hit me – what if our Superstars were tarot cards?

Amid my other troves of long suffering obsessions and draws, I absolutely adore the Tarot – the history, the illustrations, the mysticism – all of it, and I’ve spent years trying to uncover all of its secrets (much like our shared wrestled world). I’ve even been a professionally paid tarot reader. And much like the craft of pro-wrestling, tarot reading has a lot more depth to it than most credit – often people will also dismiss it as just fake and just entertainment. Their loss, huh? – on both fronts!

So, it made sixth sense to combine these two of my life’s loves.

But since I know a little about the workings of the tarot (alas only fan interaction regarding pro-wrestling) . . . I thought I’d offer a little glimpse of what I can do – as a thank you to the pro-wrestling world for showing me their craft (especially after putting on such an awesome Rumble!).

Feel free to disagree with my card choices – it changes naught – it’s my ‘gimmick’ and I’m open to comment; but be nice, karma has no deadline, sweethearts.

I’ve also provided keywords for each card (courtesy of http://www.kufty.com/tarot/easy-tarot-lessons/majors.htm) so you all can ‘see’ how those stars fit.

0. The Fool

Keywords: Innocence, Beginnings, Purity, Freedom, Potential, Excitement, Risk.

Superstar: Cody Rhodes/Stardust

Reasons: Mr. Rhodes as youngest from the Rhodes Ranch may be the less experienced in terms of biological years but having been ‘taught’ from birth, his behind-the-curtain knowledge vastly outweighs his ‘youth’. He’s walking database of insight, tips and hints and much like a ‘Fool’, is often under-appreciated or overlooked.

(To expand: in traditional fables and/or story tales featuring ‘Fools’, the Fool often occupies a far more ambiguous and insidious position than mere ‘comedy relief’ and is usually responsible – in part – for a dramatic epiphany and heart-thumping changes in direction or momentum. This applies to Mr. Rhodes as he shape-shifts from the serious to the fantastical with conviction and seamlessness; as fools slide between roles. Much more brews under that surface, darlings.)

i. The Magician

Keywords: Ability, Opportunities, Energy, Power, Versatility, Knowledge, Falsehood, Ambitions.

Superstar: Finn Balor

Reasons: Mr. Balor’s dual gimmick primarily makes him the perfect candidate as the Magician. However, the Superstar is also highly aware of the demon’s dual mythology and incorporates his (the man’s) relationship and knowledge with the demon and his magicks, creating a captivating performance. Even when not actively the demon, Mr. Balor is an illusion and there’s many a trick up his sleeves.

ii. The High Priestess

Keywords: Insight, Illumination, Self-Inspiration, Secrets, Mysticism, Feminine intuition.

Superstar: Charlotte Flair

Reasons: Miss. Flair has to be the High Priestess. The High Priestess is beautifully calculating, steely willed and lavish in her praise and her condemnation.

She comes from a place of brutal but empowering honesty and fiercely defends her convictions and what’s ‘hers’.

Also never mistake the High Priestess’s compassion for weakness – she doesn’t necessarily want to hurt you, but she has no issue doing so (even at a moment’s notice) and she plays a long game.

Sounds like Miss. Flair, indeed!

iii. The Empress

Keywords: Fruitfulness, Motherhood, Comfort, Fertility, Love, Caring, Success, Creativity Feelings.

Superstar: Stephanie McMahon

The Empresses represents the feminine powers of creation and destruction.

Unusual in her approach at times, The Empresses is both a ‘face’ and a ‘heel’, depending on how the other party is positioned in relationship to her. Miss. McMahon is the prefect Empress, a mother herself, she’s created a Queendom within the bigger Empire and comfortably rules from the inside out, with her own creativity propelling her forward, towards greater creations (or destructions).

iv. The Emperor

Keywords: Law, Power, Counsel, Control, Wisdom, Confidence, Logic, Order, Aggression.

Superstar: Vince McMahon

Reasons: Could NOT be anyone else.

v. Hierophant

Keywords: Tradition, Wisdom, Established, Truth, Forgiving, Faith, Authority, Religion, Conservative.

Superstar: Bray Wyatt

Reasons: The Heirophant comes as a blessing or a curse. Tied to notions of religious indoctrination and either traditional or alternative deity worship; the Heirophant lives by his self-created, (often complex) moral code, abiding it with steadfast conviction. Through his influence, he’s able to command respect and encourage followers to join him towards the attainment of a greater spiritual ‘self’ . . . who does that sound like? It’s not Hornswoggle.

vi. Lovers

Keywords: Duality, Attraction, Temptation, Decision, Choice, Risk.

Superstars: Edge and Lita

Reasons: It has to be these two but not just because of their live act.

The individual stars themselves are also sexually expressive and daring people, making them a perfect match for a card that signifies the combining of oppositions to form a co-dependent yet autonomous ‘whole’.

Mr. Edge represents the virility and potency of the masculine, Miss Lita the abundance of the feminine’s mysticism and allure – their bond is the natural fluctuation between the two – an ideal match for a Lover’s card.

vii. Chariot

Keywords: Determination, Conquest, Ambition, Movement, Travel, Progress, Communication, Direction.

Superstar: Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler

Reasons: The Chariot is a solider, a commander and a communicator. He’s known for ‘prize fighting’ and ability to ‘do what is needed’. The Chariot can also indicate messy relationships between a chain of command, (with legal issues in tow) and fluctuating ‘acceptable’ communication levels.

Between Mr. Lawler’s heel commentaries, his association with other wrestling promotions and that image of him on his ‘throne’, Mr. Lawler is automatically mind-associated as the Chariot.

viii. Strength

Keywords: Inner strength, Wisdom, Courage, Confidence, Willpower, Fortitude.

Superstar: Chris Jericho

Reasons: Mr. Jericho has *always* read as a lion to me and I was most amused when I first saw him perform a lionsault. From day one, Mr. Jericho has been the Strength card.

ix. Hermit

Keywords: Self-discovery, Meditation, Contemplation, Enlightenment, Self.

Superstar: Mankind

Reasons: The Hermit is a gentler man, often educated in an array of weird, seemingly unrelated topics, the Hermit lives by the notion that in order to find, you must first seek (hence his accumulation of knowledge). The Hermit is about progress, even if slow, as he’ll often ‘march to the beat of his own drum/s’. He’s a ‘traditionalist’ when it comes to loyalty and notions of love, especially family.

Mr. Mankind, our deranged little basement dweller, is the perfect Hermit.

x. Wheel of Fortune

Keywords: Developments, Change, Chance, Luck, Gamble, Unrest, Destiny, Fate.

Superstar: Ted DiBiase Snr

Reasons: The Wheel of Fortune is always spinning, capitalizing, risking, planning. The Wheel *knows* what’s gold today could turn at any time. It loves opportunity, change and betting high in the face of adversary. It accepts that loss is part of the adrenaline of success and merely sits back and waits until Lady Luck returns – Mr. DiBiase Snr, your name is Wheel of Fortune.

xi. Justice

Keywords: Just outcome, Fairness, Impartiality, Accountability, Law, Prudence.

Superstar: Sgt Slaughter

Reasons: Obvious, no?

xii. Hanged Man

Keywords: Enlightened vision, Readjustment, Waiting.

Superstar: Big BossMan

Reasons: It’s a visual thing. You can see it too.

xii. Death

Keywords: Endings, Restart, Loss, Inevitability, Transition.

Superstar: The Undertaker

Reasons: If I need to explain why . . . there’s no hope for humanity – ever.

xiv. Temperance

Keywords: Tranquillity, Forgiveness, Flow, Moderation, Compromise, Harmony, Tolerance

Superstar: Miss.Elizabeth

Reasons: Temperance is about balance – emotional, physical, mental, spiritual. Temperance is compassion, tranquility and wisdom; she works ‘behind-the-scenes’. She’s learned hard lessons but it hasn’t hardened her. She’s translucent and solid interchangeably.

Miss. Elizabeth embodies this card completely – she was (and still is) one of the most perfect ‘good guys’ I’ve had the honour to watch in the ring.

Blessings to you, Miss. Elizabeth.

xv. Devil

Keywords: Unhealthy commitment, Misplaced loyalties, Bondage, Addiction, Lust, Impulsiveness.

Superstar: Kane

Reasons: Additional to the common associations of The Devil, this card is also about extremes and excess, of the abandonment of inhabitation and of knowing, accepting or destroying what binds you. . . Mr. Kane not only physically manifests as this card, he also metaphorically, theologically and narratively fits this card (consider his back story). No wonder he’s the Devil’s favourite demon – Myss4tune thinks he’s rather nifty too.

xvi. Tower

Keywords: Beginnings, Purify, Freedom, Change, Potential, Enlightenment, Risk.

Superstar: Jeff Hardy

Reasons: Ah, the Tower. One of my favourite cards, as it represents cycles of life, death and rebirth.

Mr. Hardy is the personification of tower-building, tower-climbing, tower-leaping. He stands out from the other ‘buildings’ and owns that he’s ‘different’. Mr. Hardy, himself, too has also flown too close to the sun, plummeted to the abyss and has risen up from the ashes, greater and different – a beautiful representation of the cyclic nature of the Tower.

xvii. Star

Keywords: Heavenly insight, Spiritual love, Inspiration, Hope, Belief.

Superstar: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Reasons: (First a side note, I will be referring to this Superstar as Mr. Rock as I simply cannot bring myself to call him Mr. Johnson without the little girl in me giggling at the penis connotations . . .)

. . . So Mr. Rock makes his ‘debut’ as the Star, because – let’s face it, love or loathe him, he’s a star inside and outside the ring (Sorry Mr. Miz, Mr. Rock is just more luminescent . . . and Moana is awesome).

Mr. Rock also has major Stars who shine with him – most notably his family connections and their respective and continuing contributions to the industry. Shine on Mr. Rock and family, faafetai.

xviii. Moon

Keywords: Inner truth, Danger, Perception, Vision, Deceit, Fantasy.

Superstar: Alexa Bliss

Reasons: The card of Pisces. Miss. Bliss has always read as a ‘Pisces person’ – dreamy and deadly, connected yet aloof, a stunning juxtaposition of possibility and chaos.

xix. Sun

Keywords: Positive thinking, Achievement, Bliss, Confidence, Clarity.

Superstar: Shawn Michaels

Reasons: In case it escaped anyone’s attention – Mr. Heart Break Kid is the brightest entity I have seen in this world of wrestling. No exceptions. Now. Then and FULLY Forever .

Mr. Michaels could do nothing but eat toothpaste for an hour and I would watch him – absolutely captivated. It’s useless to argue, I will bore you with my incessant adoration.

xx. Judgement

Keywords: Time for change, Rewards, Retribution, Decisions, Purification, Transformation.

Superstar: Triple H

Reasons: Judgement is about choices, crossroads and getting what’s yours from a ‘higher power’ – be that good or bad. Judgement is swift, doesn’t care if it hurts and moves on to ‘plan b’ if you don’t get the lesson the first time. Judgement makes little apology for Its actions and assumes everyone knows that It has the authority to love or hate you – and our King of Kings is a perfect Judgement card. Imagine getting into trouble for not eating your vegetables at that dinner table – Judgement knows best, so eat your *#)@*#$ carrots! . . . Or suffer the wrong choice.

xxi. World

Keywords: Attainment, Achievement, Completion, Freedom, Restart.

Superstar: Paul Heyman (though technically an advocate, he’s a Superstar to Myss4tune)

Reasons: Mr. Heyman created an entire world, one that still resonates today.

Regardless of how ECW ended, Mr. Heyman literally had a whole world in his hands. Impressive.

And in honour of my love of fat teddy bears – a glimpse into the future as we head towards WrestleMania 2017 . . . Myss Fortune pulls three cards . . . (cards drawn on 31 January 2017, approx. 22:30 AEDT).

They are:

The Magician – Finn Balor

Temperance – Miss Elizabeth

The Emperor – Vince McMahon

Myss4tune’s Interpretation

Heading towards WrestleMania 2017, Myss4tune sees new tools in development – this could be in terms of new stars yet to debut, however, it reads to me as to as change to technical outputs – websites, production values, etc. I feel big plans coming on the visual side of things and a ‘new’ way for us to interact that will create new avenues of expression and revenue.

Speaking of changes . . . I also feel shifts in the ways we are presented the brand split; I feel a disruption is coming and it’s big but story-line based – let’s hope it’s not detrimental to the revenue of the WWE.

Lastly, though these changes will surface at around WrestleMania 2017, I do not foresee us fans or the WWE getting *the* pay off until June 2017.

This second half of the year looks more bright and ‘conclusive’ for the WWE – we should see some finalization and further dramatic restructuring of people’s ‘place’. We should also see the return to a reliance on established patterns. Until then, however, I feel we should all expect two major ‘upsets’ that threaten the second half’s success – one of which I feel is outside the control of the WWE and they will need to adapt to; the other is damage control – sorry guys and girls.

So, that’s my gaze . . . what are your impressions? Who’s your Sun? Your Hermit? And what are your predictions for WrestleMania 2017?

Adieu my darlings . . .

. . . and this is how it begins . . .

– Myss Fortune –

