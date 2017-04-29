Myss4tune’s Tarot: ‘Payback’ 2017 Predictions

Greetings friends and foes, faces and heels . . . and to my darling 4tune8s.

Myss4tune has arrived and today my gaze is fixated on the upcoming WWE Raw PPV ‘Payback’.

Given the current messiness of the post-Super Star shake-up, the uncertainty of how WWE will deal with the various championship belts and this current rumour about possible holograms at the ‘House of Horrors’ match?, ‘Payback’ perhaps should be called ‘Precipice’ instead – as it seems a major axis tip for the WWE as a whole.

So, without further fanfare . . . I present Myss4tune’s ‘Payback’ 2017 Predictions . . .

(Match card as of 29 April 2017. Reading done 29 April 2017, 10:46 AEST)

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Tag Team match

Cards:

King of Wands

Three (3) of Swords

Knight of Cups

Interpretations:

I see the more established ‘Kings’ taking the win so I feel Gallows and Anderson are likely to victor – specifically Gallows for the pin.

However, I read this as an ‘unsteady’ finish – that is a finish that creates a heartbreaking situation, filled with emotions and doubts – perhaps the break-up of Team Enzo and Cass as a result of yet another loss – ‘giving’ Big Cass a shot at a singles run.

Winner/s:

Gallows and Anderson

Neville (c) vs Austin Aries

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Cards:

Eight (8) of Cups

Six (6) of Pentacles

Six (6) of Wands

Interpretations:

An unfulfilled, but constantly striving ‘worker’ receives his ‘payoff’ – rewards shift from one victor to another. A relatively ‘clean’ match – that is a definite, highly exposed victor emerges from a hard won, watch-your-back battle.

Winner/s:

Austin Aries

The Hardy Boyz (c) vs Cesaro and Sheamus

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Cards:

Ace of Swords

Three (3) of Pentacles

Page of Swords

Interpretations:

Changes come quick. Newly laid foundations solidify and thicken, uncertainty and doubts clear. Solid answers emerge, questions are answered. I read this as the ‘newer team’ of Cesaro and Sheamus taking the title and the match finish resulting in us fans knowing how WWE are going to future handle the Hardy’s and their respective gimmicks. This then creates new worlds for both ‘Teams’.

Winner/s:

Cesaro and Sheamus

Seth Rollins vs Samoa Joe

Singles match

Cards:

The Devil

The Sun

Five (5) of Pentacles

Interpretations:

In this case, I read the Devil card as Rollins – I see him as being the breaker of the chains that have bound him to ‘darkness’. The wheel of fate tips in his favour, but not without much chaos and interference. Four obstacles appear and must be overcome before victory is assured – this could just the be ‘Authority’ (Stephanie and HHH) interference but I also get the impression of an ‘injury’ that causes ‘help’ to arrive.

Winner/s:

Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens (c) vs Chris Jericho

WWE United States Championship

Cards:

King of Pentacles

Eight (8) Swords

Knight of Cups

Interpretations:

Given Jericho’s other commitments and his appearance date end, the cards also confirm that the King will move on and a Knight will take that next step towards becoming a ‘known’ King.

Winner/s:

Kevin Owens

Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Cards:

Nine (9) of Swords

Strength

Eight (8) of Wands

Interpretations:

A highly ‘intellectual’ match-up, where most of the match is based on out-thinking and deceiving rather than out wrestling the opponent. The number 8 is prominent so perhaps it’s an 8 minute match that in the end, goes to the woman who ‘out lasts’ the other (rather than by a power pin or major finisher). As Miss Bliss is the better ‘talker’, I feel the match is hers.

Winner/s:

Alexa Bliss.

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

Singles match

Cards:

Four (4) of Pentacles

Queen of Swords

Ten (10) of Wands

Interpretations:

Again, unfortunately I feel Reigns will take the eventual win – as he hoards the ‘Big Dog’ title, refusing to let it go. Braun won’t just ‘move on’ from this however – a bigger battle is to come – next PPV should feature a major bout between the two to really settle this feud – with a stipulation such as a ‘Last Man Standing’, or ‘I Quit’.

Winner/s:

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt

House of Horrors Match

Cards:

Five (5) of Swords

Judgement

Page of Cups

Interpretations:

The arrogant, gloating ‘victor’ faces his punishment, opening up an emotional can of worms that the younger opponent can better weather and navigate. Victory is assured to the one who can contain his rage. The end of this feud and birth of a new rivalry is apparent – a rivalry that has also been coming and will gain momentum post-match.

Winner/s:

Bray Wyatt

So, that’s my predictions, my thoughts and my not-so-humble-opinions . . . What are yours?

Does it even feel like a ‘proper’ PPV? I’m still a little ‘meh’ about how invested I am in this card and its build. Don’t get me wrong, I love some of these match-ups, but the builds . . . the constantly developing possibilities for messing this up and the last two go-home shows (what was with that Ziggler skit *angry face*?) makes me wonder if this PPV can deliver . . .

. . . I have seen the future and this how it begins . . .

– Myss Fortune –