Nakamura vs. Roode Title Match To Headline NXT TakeOver: San Antonio

– This week’s episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network, Bobby Roode emerged as the new number one contender to NXT World Championship, currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura.

With his win over Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Andrade Almas in the Fatal 4 Way match on Wednesday’s show, Roode earns the NXT World Title shot against Nakamura at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: San Antonio event scheduled to take place during WWE Royal Rumble weekend in January.

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio goes down on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.